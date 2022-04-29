Senior Connect
Locally-filmed TV series to premiere in June

Amazon TV series ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ release date announced
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A release date of June 17, 2022 has been announced for the locally-filmed Amazon TV series, “The Summer I Turned Pretty”.

Filming took place in several locations across the Cape Fear region in 2021.

Amazon TV series ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ coming to Wilmington

According to entertainment news review site Deadline.com, this is a coming-of-age story about summer love and heartbreak.

“The multigenerational drama hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship.”

