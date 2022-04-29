UPDATE: Jury deliberations to continue Monday in Aaron Stephens murder case

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A New Hanover County jury paused deliberations until 10 a.m. Monday May 2 in the trial of a man accused of murder.

Aaron Stephens is accused of murdering Terry Greenwood in 2017 and deliberations began Friday afternoon.

Greenwood was found dead outside a home on Julia Drive March 22, 2017, with eight stab wounds and a shot to the face.

Stephens and Greenwood knew each other. Prosecutors said that the two got into an argument over Stephens’ wife.

During testimony this week, Stephens took the stand in his own defense and said the killing was in self defense.

