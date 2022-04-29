Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

UPDATE: Jury deliberations to continue Monday in Aaron Stephens murder case

UPDATE: Jury deliberations to continue Monday in Aaron Stephens murder case
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A New Hanover County jury paused deliberations until 10 a.m. Monday May 2 in the trial of a man accused of murder.

Aaron Stephens is accused of murdering Terry Greenwood in 2017 and deliberations began Friday afternoon.

Aaron Stephens takes stand as testimony continues in trial for the murder of Terry Greenwood

Greenwood was found dead outside a home on Julia Drive March 22, 2017, with eight stab wounds and a shot to the face.

Stephens and Greenwood knew each other. Prosecutors said that the two got into an argument over Stephens’ wife.

During testimony this week, Stephens took the stand in his own defense and said the killing was in self defense.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Avonya's Blends was founded by Wilmington native Emily Jefferson.
Wilmington native turns dream into reality with new food seasonings brand
UNC Charlotte alum and survivor Drew Pescaro shares his story of survival, mental health, and...
‘I’ve learned to live with both identities:’ Survivor reflects on life, identity three years after UNC Charlotte shooting
Daniel Lewis Willoughby, Sr.
Man found guilty of murdering woman in Pender Co.
The crash is expected to take several hours for the scene to clear, according to the North...
Crash closes I-40 East near US 15-501 in Durham
A masked man broke into Four County EMC's restricted area on Good Friday in search of copper wire
Cameras trigger alert, catch copper thief in action

Latest News

Dozens of veterans boarded the plane to D.C. on Saturday.
‘This is the highlight of my military career:’ Dozens of veterans take part in Honor Flight of the Cape Fear Area
Avonya's Blends was founded by Wilmington native Emily Jefferson.
Wilmington native turns dream into reality with new food seasonings brand
“That’s what really made the lightbulb go off on a Avonya’s Blends,” Jefferson said. “I thought...
Wilmington native turns dream into reality with new food seasonings brand
UNC Charlotte alum and survivor Drew Pescaro shares his story of survival, mental health, and...
‘I’ve learned to live with both identities:’ Survivor reflects on life, identity three years after UNC Charlotte shooting
For the first time since the group was formed, Port City United held its first roundtable...
‘You can’t put a price tag on people’s lives:’ Port City United holds first roundtable talk