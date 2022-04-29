First Alert Forecast: unsettled & warmer to begin May

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Friday evening to you! After another bright and breezy spring day, notable changes are expected heading into the weekend and beginning of May.

Dry air persists once again on this Friday. Over the weekend humidity levels will begin to climb and chances of showers and a few thunderstorms return. Expect even higher humidity, warmer temperatures, and slightly better thunderstorm chances next week. #WECTwx #ILMwx pic.twitter.com/szksNCDB7R — Eric R. Davis WECT (@ericdavisWECT) April 29, 2022

A slight uptick in humidity could sponsor a few passing Saturday showers. Warmth, humidity, and spotty to isolated showers and storms are the order of Sunday, May 1 and into the next work week. Highs will warm from the 70s Saturday to around 80 Sunday and after that they will soar deep into the 80s next week.

