First Alert Forecast: unsettled & warmer to begin May

By Claire Fry
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 29, 2022 at 8:13 PM EDT
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Friday evening to you! After another bright and breezy spring day, notable changes are expected heading into the weekend and beginning of May.

A slight uptick in humidity could sponsor a few passing Saturday showers. Warmth, humidity, and spotty to isolated showers and storms are the order of Sunday, May 1 and into the next work week. Highs will warm from the 70s Saturday to around 80 Sunday and after that they will soar deep into the 80s next week.

Catch details on all this in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App!

