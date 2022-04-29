Senior Connect
Crash closes I-40 East near US 15-501 in Durham

The crash is expected to take several hours for the scene to clear, according to the North...
The crash is expected to take several hours for the scene to clear, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. It happened around 4:42 p.m. Friday(WRAL News)
By Mark Bergin
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT
Durham, N.C. (WECT) -A crash has closed all lanes of traffic on Interstate 40 East near U.S. 15-501 Boulevard in Durham.

The crash is expected to take several hours for the scene to clear, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. It happened around 4:42 p.m. Friday.

Sky 5 is heading to the scene.

Durham police asked for drivers to avoid the area near the crash if possible.

Click here for full story and video from WRAL.

Copyright 2022 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

