Crash closes I-40 East near US 15-501 in Durham

Durham, N.C. (WECT) -A crash has closed all lanes of traffic on Interstate 40 East near U.S. 15-501 Boulevard in Durham.

The crash is expected to take several hours for the scene to clear, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. It happened around 4:42 p.m. Friday.

Sky 5 is heading to the scene.

Durham police asked for drivers to avoid the area near the crash if possible.

