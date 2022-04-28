WPD searching for missing woman

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has released a missing person alert for Janene Duperry Lewis.

Per the WPD, Lewis is 44 years old, 5 feet 4 inches tall and 190 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. The last known contact took place on April 10 at the 2500 block of Troy Drive. Officials do not know her mode of travel or her clothing.

“If you see her, please dial 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (910) 343-3609,” writes the WPD alert.

