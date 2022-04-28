Senior Connect
WPD searching for missing woman

Janene Duperry Lewis, 44
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has released a missing person alert for Janene Duperry Lewis.

Per the WPD, Lewis is 44 years old, 5 feet 4 inches tall and 190 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. The last known contact took place on April 10 at the 2500 block of Troy Drive. Officials do not know her mode of travel or her clothing.

“If you see her, please dial 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (910) 343-3609,” writes the WPD alert.

