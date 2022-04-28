Senior Connect
U.S. Senate candidate visits early voting station

By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A candidate for the U.S. Senate visited an early polling location in Wilmington Thursday afternoon.

Democratic Candidate Cheri Beasley talked to voters at the Northeast Regional Library.

Beasley is running to replace retiring Republican Senator Richard Burr.

In 2019, Governor Roy Cooper appointed Beasley as the first black woman to lead the North Carolina Supreme Court. Beasley first joined the North Carolina Supreme Court as an associate justice in 2012. In the four years before that, she was a judge on the North Carolina Court of Appeals — the firs black woman to be elected to any statewide office in North Carolina

Beasley believes her experience through the years will help her in Washington.

“The same values that I was raised with, hard work and faith and justice, I will take those same values to the United States Senate, you know, having respect for the rule of law and upholding the Constitution and making sure that laws are applied equally to all people,” said Beasley.

If Beasley wins the primary, she will be the state’s first black woman nominated for a U.S. Senate seat.

