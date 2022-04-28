Senior Connect
Tri-county investigation leads to multiple arrests

Operation “Sawzall” has yielded multiple arrests in New Hanover, Pender and Onslow counties.
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A tri-county investigation into catalytic converter thefts that took place over about a year, called Operation “Sawzall”, has yielded multiple arrests in New Hanover, Pender and Onslow counties.

Arrests began Tuesday April 19 with 27 individuals across three counties receiving a total of 423 felony charges. During the arrests, law enforcement officers seized 653 catalytic converters.

New Hanover County Sheriff Ed McMahon said there had been over 200 thefts of catalytic converters in New Hanover County in the past two years.

Pender County Sheriff Alan Cutler expressed praise for the work done by all agencies.

“Pender County is extremely pleased at the way the agencies have worked together on this case and were able to put closure on a huge problem.”

The operation was named “Sawzall” because of how easy it is to saw off a catalytic converter in minutes. Rhodium, palladium and other precious metals can be farmed from the catalytic converters and sold. Suspects were getting at least $250 from each sale.

Catalytic converters are an expensive loss to consumers and can cost thousands to be replaced.

The multi-agency investigation will continue and more arrests are likely.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

