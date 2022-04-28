Senior Connect
TRAFFIC ALERT: Resurfacing work planned for Howe St. in Southport

A portion of Howe Street (N.C. 211) in Southport will be resurfaced overnight beginning this...
A portion of Howe Street (N.C. 211) in Southport will be resurfaced overnight beginning this weekend, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - A portion of Howe Street (N.C. 211) in Southport will be resurfaced overnight beginning this weekend, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

“The roadway between 12th and Bay streets will be milled and resurfaced,” a NCDOT news release states. “Crews will need to close a lane to do the work between May 1-5. Crews will begin each evening at 8 p.m. and finish by 6 a.m. the following day.”

Drivers should use caution while in the work zone and are asked to avoid the area if possible.

