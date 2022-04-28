Performers revealed for Arlie Gardens Sumer Concert Series

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Airlie Gardens has announced the seven performers for its 2022 Summer Concert Series beginning June 3.

“General public tickets will go on sale the week of each concert. Parking for attendees will be off-site at the Northeast Library (1241 Military Cutoff Road) with free shuttle service into the gardens. Shuttles will start running at 5 p.m. On-site parking is by permit only,” writes a NHC Parks and Gardens release.

The Arlie Gardens concert series seating will be on a lawn, and they encourage guests to bring food, blankets, small picnic tables and/or chairs as needed. The gardens also ask guests to leave tents, staked umbrellas, pets and balloons at home.

You can learn more about the series online, and see the full schedule below:

June 3 – reSoul (R&B)

June 17 – Signal Fire (Reggae)

July 1 – No Regretz (Classic rock)

July 15 – Bibis Ellison (Pop/covers)

August 5 – The Feebs (Dance music)

August 19 – Machine Gun (80s, 90s and more)

September 2 – The British Invaders (Beatles cover band)

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.