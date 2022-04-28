Park and Plug program adds new public EV charging station in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Electric car owners can use a new Level 2 public electric vehicle (EV) charging station installed in the parking lot of a business on Oleander Drive opposite the NHC Arboretum.

The new EV charging station was installed at Utility Management Services (UMS), Inc. in mid-April by Duke Energy as part of the Park and Plug program created to support the nation’s goal to reduce carbon emissions.

“Electric vehicles are the wave of the future. In the coming years, we will all be driving EVs. There is a significant shortage of EV charging stations. UMS is pleased to play a role in the conversion to electric vehicles by providing a public charging station,” said Brian Coughlan, founder, and president of UMS.

According to a news release, this is one of 160 Level 2 charging stations across the state of North Carolina that Duke was ordered to install by the NC Utility Commission. Another 16 fast-charging stations and charging stations for 15 electric school buses will also be installed as part of the program.

Although this Level 2 charging station was installed for free by Duke Energy, customers will have to pay for each charge. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, the cost can vary depending on the cost of electricity and the efficiency of the vehicle. Assuming the average electric vehicle has a 66-kilowatt-hour battery that has a range of approximately 200-mile and electricity costs $0.13 per kilowatt-hour, it will cost around $9 to reach a full charge. That equates to just under 5 cents per mile.

To pay for the charge, customers have to download the Greenlots app and scan a QR code.

The new EV charging station was installed by Duke Energy as part of the Park and Plug program created to support the nation’s goal to reduce carbon emissions. (Utility Management Services)

There are three levels of electric vehicle charging. Level 1 charging uses a standard wall outlet — the preferred home-charging option — while, Level 2 charging uses a higher-powered outlet to deliver more charge per hour. Fast-charging Level 3 charging stations can fully charge an electric vehicle in 30 minutes or less, compared to multiple hours for Level 1 and Level 2 charging. Engineers warn that overuse of fast-charging stations can shorten the lifespan of the battery and may cause cracks or leaks.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.