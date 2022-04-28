Parents hope for better communication from school district after hearing about lockdown on social media

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - All Bladen County public schools went on lockdown Wednesday morning after a shooting took place about two miles from Elizabethtown Primary and Middle Schools.

Many parents say they found out about the lockdown on the school district’s Facebook page, but they would like a better system to stay in the loop.

“A mass text, a mass email, something has to be done,” said Bailey Inman.

Inman has a special needs son at Elizabethtown Primary. When she picked him up at the end of the day, she could tell he was still shaken up from the lock down.

“When I saw it I was like ‘what in the world?’ My heart dropped, I was nervous, I was scared, as any parent would be at this point,” Inman said.

Britney Dryer has a daughter at Elizabethtown Middle School. They kept in touch during the lockdown--she tried to calm her daughter down as she heard rumors about what happened.

“She hoped everybody was okay, she hoped there was no school shooting going on or anything. She was just thinking everything possible, like the worst things possible. I was just trying to keep her calm, from thinking negative, like you know, stuff like that does happen but we’re just gonna pray and stay positive that they catch whoever is doing the shooting,” Dryer said. “I’m glad they communicated, I just wish they better they had a better alert system so we would know everything.”

Administrators called Wednesday’s incident unique, saying they’ve taken steps to be able to better communicate with parents moving forward. They released a statement saying:

“Today’s incident was unique—a call came into the district office from emergency services dispatch to place our schools on lockdown. The safety of our students and staff is always a top priority and our district staff immediately began to notify all schools.

We did not have timely access to our all-call system today. Using the communication tools, we immediately had access to—social media and our local media, we were able to provide updates regarding the initial lockdown, partial lockdown lift, the final all clear and a brief recap of the day’s events. This afternoon we did get a message out via our all-call system.

Recognizing the importance of communication, we did take action this afternoon to ensure that we have the access we need and that we can now better utilize our all-call system. We will be able to simultaneously send out messaging via phone calls, social media channels and our website via the all-call system, which ensures that regardless of our school community’s preferred method of communication, they can always be in the know.”

While parents were frustrated about the lack of direct communication from the district while the lockdown was in place, they are glad that the district was proactive in making sure staff and students were safe.

