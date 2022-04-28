Officials gather in Wilmington for the CityVision 2022 conference

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington is hosting the CityVision annual conference from April 26 to 28. The NC League of Municipalities runs the conference to network various municipalities and share information.

“Local elected officials from across the state are in Wilmington to learn more about emerging issues in their communities, as well as strategies to address rapid growth,” writes the city on Facebook.

This year’s event focuses on three main topics.

With over $1 billion in American Rescue Plan funding allocated to local governments in North Carolina, the first topic covers how municipalities can use ARP funding to complete local projects. Second, the topic of emerging municipal issues examines how municipalities can positively effect racial equity, climate change and other issues.

The third topic, community growth and planning, “keeps municipal leaders up at night” according to the NCLM. This topic addresses questions of affordable housing, aging buildings and meeting the needs of a changing community.

CityVision 2022 at the Wilmington Convention Center (City of Wilmington North Carolina)

