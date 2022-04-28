Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

New N.C. career coaching program aims to help state employees with autism spectrum disorder

Governor Roy Cooper has announced a career coaching program which aims to help state employees with autism spectrum disorder.
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper has announced a career coaching program which aims to help state employees with autism spectrum disorder.

The Career Advancement Resources for Employees on the Spectrum (CARES) program will give employees with ASD up to five hours of coaching to support career advancement and/or applying for promotions in state positions.

“People with ASD deserve an equal chance to experience the dignity of work in an environment that supports them,” said Kathie Trotter, Director of the DHHS Division of Vocational Rehabilitation Services in a release.

The career counselors will focus on helping people with ASD succeed in the work place. This means building management and interpersonal skills and advocating for resources to support people with ASD.

State employees will be able to learn more about the CARES pilot program when it launches this July.

Per a Governor Cooper release:

“About 1 in 44 children have been identified with autism spectrum disorder according to estimates from CDC’s Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring (ADDM) Network. Compared to other areas in the U.S. that were monitored for ASD prevalence, North Carolina had the highest proportion of children with ASD who had received a comprehensive evaluation performed by age 3. However, only 23% of autistic adults with average or above-average intellectual abilities have a paid job in the community.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Two suspects still at large following shooting in Bladen County
The name of the victim has not been identified at this time.
One person killed in heavy equipment accident in Bladen County
Crews battle fire on Montclair Drive
Crews battle house fire in Wilmington
New Hanover County commissioners
Commissioner says embattled Chairwoman ‘should be nowhere near elected office’
Benner was reported missing April 27 and was last seen at 311 Smilax Lane wearing a black shirt...
NHC Sheriff’s Office asks for help to find missing woman

Latest News

Healthy Kids Day photo provided by Wilmington Parks and Recreation
The City of Wilmington and YMCA partner to hold Healthy Kids Day community event
Wilmington police responded to calls about shots fired at block around S12 Street and...
Police investigating shots fired at Greenfield and South 12th Streets
Administrators called Wednesday’s incident unique, saying they’ve taken steps to be able to...
Parents hope for better communication from school district after hearing about lockdown on social me
Bladen County Schools District Office was also on lockdown.
Parents hope for better communication from school district after hearing about lockdown on social media