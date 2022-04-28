Senior Connect
ILM airport announces new airline service

Avelo joins the ILM airport starting in July
Avelo joins the ILM airport starting in July(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington International Airport announced it will adding a new low-cost carrier, Avelo Airlines, at a news conference Thursday morning.

According to the Avelo Airline website, the carrier will fly ILM passengers directly to Washington D.C. New Haven, CT, and Orlando, FL.

The story will be updated with new routes coming to ILM when details are released.

