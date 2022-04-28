ILM airport announces new airline service

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington International Airport announced it will adding a new low-cost carrier, Avelo Airlines, at a news conference Thursday morning.

According to the Avelo Airline website, the carrier will fly ILM passengers directly to Washington D.C. New Haven, CT, and Orlando, FL.

The story will be updated with new routes coming to ILM when details are released.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.