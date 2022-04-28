Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: April ends amid crisp conditions, muggies to return in May

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:00 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with another bright, breezy spring day across the Cape Fear Region. Expect temperatures to have shaken off a chilly start for a broad arc of 60s and 70s through the afternoon.

Your First Alert Forecast maintains comfy, dry conditions into Friday. A slight uptick in humidity could sponsor a few passing Saturday showers. Warmth, humidity, and spotty showers and storms are the order of Sunday, May 1 and into the next work week.

Catch details on all this in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App!

