Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Crews pause work, re-open lanes on Wrightsville Beach bridge

Cables with caution tape under the South Banks Channel Bridge in Wrightsville Beach.
Cables with caution tape under the South Banks Channel Bridge in Wrightsville Beach.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Work on the South Banks Channel bridge at Wrightsville Beach has stopped temporarily and lanes will be back open by the end of the weekend.

By May 1, traffic will be able to use both lanes again.

According to a NCDOT news release, the pause is caused by the need to order new parts to complete unexpected additional repairs.

Per the new release, “Specialty components are being ordered to allow this work to be accomplished. Until those arrive, which is expected to be in the next few weeks, all lanes will be open to traffic.”

Meanwhile, temporary weight restrictions will remain in place; larger trucks will need to use the northern bridge. The additional repairs will restore the higher weight capacity.

Once repairs resume, the outside eastbound lane will be closed again, but traffic priority will change.

“Unlike before, there will be two lanes of traffic heading eastbound, toward the island, and one westbound,” stated officials in the release.

Updates will be provided as and when they are made available.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Juvenile surrenders to Sheriff’s Office following shooting in Bladen County
The name of the victim has not been identified at this time.
One person killed in heavy equipment accident in Bladen County
New Hanover County commissioners
Commissioner says embattled Chairwoman ‘should be nowhere near elected office’
Crews battle fire on Montclair Drive
Crews battle house fire in Wilmington
Benner was reported missing April 27 and was last seen at 311 Smilax Lane wearing a black shirt...
NHC Sheriff’s Office asks for help to find missing woman

Latest News

Bladenboro man accused of fatally shooting woman during domestic dispute in Columbus County
UPDATE: Singletary found guilty of second-degree murder by Columbus County jury
Janene Duperry Lewis, 44
WPD searching for missing woman
Workplace Death
WECT obtains new details on Southport workplace fatality
Tulips at the Airlie Gardens
Performers revealed for Arlie Gardens Sumer Concert Series