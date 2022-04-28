Crews pause work, re-open lanes on Wrightsville Beach bridge

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Work on the South Banks Channel bridge at Wrightsville Beach has stopped temporarily and lanes will be back open by the end of the weekend.

By May 1, traffic will be able to use both lanes again.

According to a NCDOT news release, the pause is caused by the need to order new parts to complete unexpected additional repairs.

Per the new release, “Specialty components are being ordered to allow this work to be accomplished. Until those arrive, which is expected to be in the next few weeks, all lanes will be open to traffic.”

Meanwhile, temporary weight restrictions will remain in place; larger trucks will need to use the northern bridge. The additional repairs will restore the higher weight capacity.

Once repairs resume, the outside eastbound lane will be closed again, but traffic priority will change.

“Unlike before, there will be two lanes of traffic heading eastbound, toward the island, and one westbound,” stated officials in the release.

Updates will be provided as and when they are made available.

