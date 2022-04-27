Senior Connect
Veterans prepare for Honor Flight from Wilmington to Washington, D.C.

By Zach Solon
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A group of military veterans will take their first Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. this weekend to visit national monuments and memorials that stand in their honor.

Vietnam War veterans from southeastern North Carolina Don Betz, Bob Finan, and Terry Blackburn each have different reasons for making the trip.

Betz says he looks forward to visiting our nation’s capital to experience a welcome he did not feel when he first returned home from service.

“Vietnam veterans from in-country and even during the era did not have a welcome home,” Betz said.

Betz joins in Honor Flight’s mission of educating the community about the importance of military service.

“The population [should] understand that the sacrifices that are made by the military service, whatever branch that we’re in, is a sacrifice on the families and it’s very important that we have an opportunity to talk about it,” said Betz.

Saturday’s trip will be the first Honor Flight to leave from Wilmington in 12 years. Ruth Ravitz Smith founded the local Honor Flight chapter in 2020 and is excited to see veterans from World War II, Korea, and Vietnam experience the trip for the first time.

“They need to understand that they’re special and that we appreciate them,” said Smith. “They’re among the most humble people you’ll ever meet. So, I hope that some of them take that away.”

Each veteran will be joined by a guardian to escort them throughout the day. Finan’s escort will be his son.

“He was not born when I was in Vietnam and he doesn’t know very much about my military service,” Finan said.

Finan looks forward to teaching his son about the war and those he served with.

“I am particularly interested in going to the Vietnam Memorial,” Finan said. “I have folks with whom I have served who’s names are on the wall and, so, that will be an honor to be able to go there and pay respects to those folks that I know.”

As for Blackburn, he looks forward to honoring his father.

“My primary reason for wanting to go on the Honor Flight was to honor my father,” Blackburn said. “My dad was a sailor from World War II and served many of the campaign battles in the South Pacific.”

The public is asked to welcome the veterans back from their trip Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Wilmington International Airport. If you would like to attend, you are asked to bring signs and flags and line the sidewalk along Airport Boulevard to 23rd Street.

To learn more about the Honor Flight, click here.

