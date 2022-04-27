Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

UPDATE: Three suspects in custody following shooting in Bladen County

The Bladen County Sheriff's Office has taken three suspects into custody following a shooting.
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Bladen County Sheriff’s Office confirmed three suspects have been taken into custody following a shooting in the area of Moutlrie Lane and Peanut Plant Road in Elizabethtown Wednesday morning.

Bladen County Schools were locked down initially; however, they were given the all-clear from law enforcement shortly before noon.

According to a news release, Bladen County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call around 10:19 a.m. Wednesday reporting shots fired. Officials confirmed one person was injured in a shooting and has been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Bladen County Schools officials reported in a tweet that an emergency situation took place Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office 910-862-6960.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and the Wilmington Police Department are searching for...
Law enforcement searching for armed man who fled from traffic stop
Emergency crews responded to a house fire Tuesday afternoon in Hampstead.
UPDATE: No injuries confirmed at house fire in Hampstead
According to the arrest warrants, the offenses occurred between September 2015 and April 2022.
Sheriffs arrest man for allegedly raping 9-year-old child
The name of the victim has not been identified at this time.
One person killed in heavy equipment accident in Bladen County
Police in Greensboro helped arrest Christopher Banks, 20, of Leland who is in jail under no bond
More arrests to come in gang-related double murder

Latest News

Benner was reported missing April 27 and was last seen at 311 Smilax Lane wearing a black shirt...
NHC Sheriff’s Office asks for help to find missing woman
$3.3 million grant will fund more mental health counselors for 988 calls
Crews battle fire on Montclair Drive
Crews battle house fire in Wilmington
WPD is looking for this runaway teen.
WPD searching for runaway juvenile