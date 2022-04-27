UPDATE: Three suspects in custody following shooting in Bladen County

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Bladen County Sheriff’s Office confirmed three suspects have been taken into custody following a shooting in the area of Moutlrie Lane and Peanut Plant Road in Elizabethtown Wednesday morning.

Bladen County Schools were locked down initially; however, they were given the all-clear from law enforcement shortly before noon.

According to a news release, Bladen County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call around 10:19 a.m. Wednesday reporting shots fired. Officials confirmed one person was injured in a shooting and has been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Bladen County Schools officials reported in a tweet that an emergency situation took place Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office 910-862-6960.

Update #3 - We have been given the all clear by law enforcement to lift the lockdown at all schools and facilities. All of our students and staff are safe. — Bladen County School (@BladenCountySch) April 27, 2022

Update #2 – At this time, law enforcement has advised us that Elizabethtown Middle School, Elizabethtown Primary School and the District Office will remain on lockdown until further notice. Per Sheriff McVicker, all other schools in the county can lift their lockdown. — Bladen County School (@BladenCountySch) April 27, 2022

Attn. In response to an emergency situation in the county and out of an abundance of caution at this time ALL Bladen County Schools and facilities are under lockdown. Please do not attempt to come to the schools.

We will provide additional information as we are able. — Bladen County School (@BladenCountySch) April 27, 2022

