Police investigating shots fired at Greenfield and South 12th Streets

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police responded to a shot spotter alert about possible gunfire around South 12th Street and Greenfield Street on Wednesday around 6 p.m..

No word on whether anyone is injured.

Our crews at the scene saw police officers with several evidence markers on the ground. Several WPD and New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office vehicles were also spotted in the area of 14th & Greenfield Streets. Investigators have not said what they found when they arrived on the scene, or what they believe happened.

This is a developing story and details will be updated.

