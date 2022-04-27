Novant Health introduces rebranded EMS vehicles

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Novant Health has started its rollout of rebranded ambulances and other emergency vehicles.

Besides the new coat of paint, the vehicles have been changed to reflect their part in the Mobile Integrated Health program.

“This umbrella term acknowledges the comprehensive patient care services provided by our award-winning Novant Health New Hanover EMS and Novant Health AirLink/VitaLink critical care transport teams. Through their affiliation with a health care system, our Mobile Integrated Health teams have grown their care capabilities and the scope of services,” writes Novant Health in a release.

The Mobile Integrated Health banner includes a range of services from EMS and paramedic teams to telehealth offerings. Despite the new look, Novant Health says to expect the same services as usual.

“These newly branded Mobile Integrated Health vehicles continue to be staffed by dedicated teams providing the same high level of care they always have,” said Novant Health Integrated Health division Administrator Rick O’Donnell. “We want the community to be familiar with the new look so they can get accustomed to seeing these vehicles on the road or responding to medical calls.”

Some of the emergency vehicles with the new Novant Health branding (Michael Pelzer | WECT)

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.