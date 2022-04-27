NHC Sheriff’s Office asks for help to find missing woman

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing woman.

Aubree Danielle Benner is 33 years old with brown eyes and shoulder-length blonde hair that has dark roots.

Benner weighs approximately 140 lbs and is 5′5″ tall.

She has a skeleton tattoo on her neck, B R E E D O O M tattooed on her fingers, a star tattoo on one foot and a tattoo of a graveyard with a girl sitting in it on her back.

Benner was reported missing April 27 and was last seen at 311 Smilax Lane wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

