NHC Sheriff’s Office asks for help to find missing woman
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing woman.
Aubree Danielle Benner is 33 years old with brown eyes and shoulder-length blonde hair that has dark roots.
Benner weighs approximately 140 lbs and is 5′5″ tall.
She has a skeleton tattoo on her neck, B R E E D O O M tattooed on her fingers, a star tattoo on one foot and a tattoo of a graveyard with a girl sitting in it on her back.
Benner was reported missing April 27 and was last seen at 311 Smilax Lane wearing a black shirt and black shorts.
