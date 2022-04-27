Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

New Hanover County School Board candidates meet in town hall forum

New Hanover County School Board candidates meet in town hall forum
New Hanover County School Board candidates meet in town hall forum(WECT News)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Ten candidates looking to secure a seat on New Hanover County’s Board of Education came together for a town hall forum Tuesday Night at Cape Fear Community College’s Union Station.

Moderators from WECT, WHQR and Port City Daily asked questions, including some sent in by the public or submitted by members of the audience.

Some of the big topics of discussion among the five democrats and five republicans included rebuilding the public’s trust in the School Board, and the safety of students, staff and teachers at schools throughout New Hanover County.

The candidates did butt heads on controversial topics like critical race theory and what’s being taught in the classroom, with some members getting heated over the subject.

One thing all candidates seemed to agree on is the dysfunction of the current school board, and the need to return to board members thoughtfully talking things out and respecting one another.

Toward the end of the forum, host Ben Schachtman of WHQR-FM asked the candidates if any of them unconditionally supported the school system’s superintendent, Dr. Charles Foust. None of the candidates raised their hand. Schachtman then asked the group if any would vote to fire the superintendent. Again, none of the candidates raised their hands.

Candidates running for New Hanover County Board of Commissioners will gather in the same auditorium next Tuesday, May 3, from 7:00pm, to 8:30pm for a similar town hall forum.

It will also be streamed live on wect.com and the WECT News page on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Greensboro helped arrest Christopher Banks, 20, of Leland who is in jail under no bond
More arrests to come in gang-related double murder
According to the arrest warrants, the offenses occurred between September 2015 and April 2022.
Sheriffs arrest man for allegedly raping 9-year-old child
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and the Wilmington Police Department are searching for...
Law enforcement searching for armed man who fled from traffic stop
Pender County Sheriff's Office
Pender Co. deputy injured during pursuit
Emergency crews responded to a house fire Tuesday afternoon in Hampstead.
UPDATE: No injuries confirmed at house fire in Hampstead

Latest News

East Arcadia Volunteer Fire Department
East Arcadia Fire Department’s doors open once again
The name of the victim has not been identified at this time.
One person killed in heavy equipment accident in Bladen County
Carla Bromstead is hoping to raise money through DonorsChoose so she can purchase whiteboard...
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants standing stools and whiteboards for a “thinking classroom”
NEA: Average teacher pay in NC sank by $700 last year, ranks 38th nationally