New Hanover County School Board candidates meet in town hall forum

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Ten candidates looking to secure a seat on New Hanover County’s Board of Education came together for a town hall forum Tuesday Night at Cape Fear Community College’s Union Station.

Moderators from WECT, WHQR and Port City Daily asked questions, including some sent in by the public or submitted by members of the audience.

Some of the big topics of discussion among the five democrats and five republicans included rebuilding the public’s trust in the School Board, and the safety of students, staff and teachers at schools throughout New Hanover County.

The candidates did butt heads on controversial topics like critical race theory and what’s being taught in the classroom, with some members getting heated over the subject.

One thing all candidates seemed to agree on is the dysfunction of the current school board, and the need to return to board members thoughtfully talking things out and respecting one another.

Toward the end of the forum, host Ben Schachtman of WHQR-FM asked the candidates if any of them unconditionally supported the school system’s superintendent, Dr. Charles Foust. None of the candidates raised their hand. Schachtman then asked the group if any would vote to fire the superintendent. Again, none of the candidates raised their hands.

Candidates running for New Hanover County Board of Commissioners will gather in the same auditorium next Tuesday, May 3, from 7:00pm, to 8:30pm for a similar town hall forum.

It will also be streamed live on wect.com and the WECT News page on Facebook.

