Love is on the stage: ‘The Last Five Years’ is set to make its appearance in Wilmington

The Off-Broadway play follows a couple falling in and out of love
Opera House Theatre Company presents Off-Broadway production
By Daniella Hankey
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Opera House Theatre Company will be presenting the performance of The Last Five Years.

The story is set in New York City, and explores the story of a struggling actress played by Wilmington’s Jordan Davis and a successful writer played by Wilmington’s Paul Teal. During the performance, the two sing about their failed marriage from their two perspectives.

The Last Five Years is directed by Justin Smith, with music direction by Brian Whitted.

The Last Five Years is set to open Friday, April 29th and run until Sunday, May 8th at Ruth and Bucky Stein Studio Theatre at Thalian Hall. Showtimes will be every Friday & Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $32 per person and can be purchased at thalianhall.org, or you can call 910-632-2285.

