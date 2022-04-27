One person killed in heavy equipment accident in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A fatality occurred at a home right off the intersection of Mooretown Road and Highway 87 involving heavy moving equipment.

According to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, two workers were dismantling a burned mobile home and the track hoe operator swung the bucket and struck the victim by accident, killing them.

The vehicle operator has reportedly been sedated.

The victim’s name has not been disclosed due to pending notification of family.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.