First Alert Forecast: cooler, drier breezes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cooler, drier northerly breezes are flowing. After a few days of 80s, your First Alert Forecast features afternoon high temperatures in the sunny, airy 70s through Saturday. Wednesday night and Thursday morning will offer clear, crisp 40s.

Behind the latest cold front, morning lows will dip into the 40s for Thursday and Friday morning. Don't put away your jacket or sweatshirt away for the season just yet. #WECTwx #ILMwx pic.twitter.com/zGIEAlIOBf — Eric R. Davis WECT (@ericdavisWECT) April 27, 2022

After a cold front brought a few storms Tuesday night, a high pressure system will set Cape Fear rain chances back to near zero for Wednesday and Thursday. Higher humidity levels - supportive of at least spotty showers - will bleed in by the weekend. Highs will jump back up into the 80s next week.

