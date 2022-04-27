Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: cooler, drier breezes

By Eric Davis
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cooler, drier northerly breezes are flowing. After a few days of 80s, your First Alert Forecast features afternoon high temperatures in the sunny, airy 70s through Saturday. Wednesday night and Thursday morning will offer clear, crisp 40s.

After a cold front brought a few storms Tuesday night, a high pressure system will set Cape Fear rain chances back to near zero for Wednesday and Thursday. Higher humidity levels - supportive of at least spotty showers - will bleed in by the weekend. Highs will jump back up into the 80s next week.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App!

