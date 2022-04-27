East Arcadia Fire Department’s doors open once again

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - After weeks of being locked out of their building by Bladen County officials, the doors to the East Arcadia Fire Department are now open again.

There is one problem they are still facing.

“We are back where we need to be,” Assistant Fire Chief of East Arcadia Leonard Hall says. “We can get our building, get back with our training, get back so we can serve the community.”

Bladen County Commissioners say that the department is only allowed to use the building for community events right now.

Members with the fire department say, they are under the impression that they can still train.

“We were granted access back to the building so that we could do our training and everything,” Hall said. “We had some extensive conversations with Commissioner Britt, and some other county commissioners. We’d like to thank them for just giving us a chance to communicate with us.”

After ceasing operations earlier this month at the department, commissioners say that the department isn’t under any type of contract with Bladen County.

“Most all of us here are somewhat related, we are friends,” said Volunteer Firefighter Chris Rhodes. “This is a very tight-knit community, and we love each other down here.”

Many unanswered questions remain about when the department will be up and running again, but members like Hall say they are ready to get back in their community.

“We need help. We need more volunteers,” Hall said. “We have plenty of volunteers right now sufficient for the state numbers. But you know, we need the moral support more than anything else.”

County commissioners say the discussion is still on the table about what needs to be done to move forward with the department operating again.

