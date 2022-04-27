Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Crews battle house fire in Wilmington

Firefighters are battling a house fire on Montclair Drive.
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Firefighters are battling a house fire on Montclair Drive.

The home is near Wilshire Boulevard and Bonham Avenue and not far from Wilshire Landing Apartments. It is surrounded by woods on the northwest side, and one neighbor said they hadn’t even noticed it was there until the fire.

Several blocks around Montclair Drive and Wilshire Boulevard have been blocked to fight the fire.

We will update this story as we have more information.

Crews respond to house fire on April 27
Crews respond to house fire on April 27(Michael Pelzer | WECT)
Crews respond to Wilmington house fire on April 27
Crews respond to Wilmington house fire on April 27(Michael Pelzer | WECT)

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and the Wilmington Police Department are searching for...
Law enforcement searching for armed man who fled from traffic stop
Emergency crews responded to a house fire Tuesday afternoon in Hampstead.
UPDATE: No injuries confirmed at house fire in Hampstead
According to the arrest warrants, the offenses occurred between September 2015 and April 2022.
Sheriffs arrest man for allegedly raping 9-year-old child
Police in Greensboro helped arrest Christopher Banks, 20, of Leland who is in jail under no bond
More arrests to come in gang-related double murder
Pender County Sheriff's Office
Pender Co. deputy injured during pursuit

Latest News

After weeks of being locked out of their building by Bladen County officials, the doors to the...
East Arcadia Fire Department’s doors open once again
Council members and management expressed concern about attracting quality candidates and agreed...
Town of Carolina Beach approves employee wage increase
After weeks of being locked out of their building by Bladen County officials, the doors to the...
One person killed in heavy equipment accident in Bladen County
East Arcadia Volunteer Fire Department
East Arcadia Fire Department’s doors open once again