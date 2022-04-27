County manager recommends NHC commissioners end State of Emergency

Senior Connect
NHC commissioners to consider ending COVID-19 State of Emergency
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - At a meeting May 2, New Hanover County commissioners will consider ending the State of Emergency declared for the COVID-19 pandemic that was signed into effect in April 2020.

This item is on the consent agenda for the upcoming meeting and County Manager Chris Coudriet recommends the Board of Commissioners approves this recommendation which would take effect as of 4 p.m. May 2, 2022.

RECOMMENDED MOTION AND REQUESTED ACTIONS: Acknowledge the New Hanover County Amended Restated Declaration of State of Emergency Proclamation dated April 27, 2020 and the Termination of the New Hanover County Amended Restated Declaration of State of Emergency Proclamation dated May 2, 2022.

The first case of COVID-19 was reported in New Hanover County on March 18, 2020. In March, 2022, the New Hanover County Health Department released a statement thanking the community and reflecting on the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

