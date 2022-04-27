Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Commissioner says embattled Chairwoman ‘should be nowhere near elected office’

Commissioner says embattled Chairwoman ‘should be nowhere near elected office’
By Michael Praats
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - While embattled New Hanover County Commission Chair Julia Olson-Boseman has come under scrutiny from several state agencies over allegations of financial mismanagement, her fellow commissioners have largely remained silent when pressed for comment.

However, in an email to a voter sent late Friday evening, Commissioner Rob Zapple wrote what’s likely the most pointed public comment about the situation yet:

“In my opinion Julia should be nowhere near elected office. Her illegal actions, lack of ethics, and mishandling of financial accounts should be enough to disqualify her from running for re-election but she is still on the ballot,” Zapple who, along with Boseman, is up for re-election, wrote in response to the voter’s question of who best aligns with his interests.

When reached for comment on Tuesday, Zapple said the email was in response to the numerous media reports regarding the allegations against Boseman.

In March, the North Carolina State Bar was granted a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against Boseman after she allegedly “mismanaged entrusted funds” and made “material misrepresentations” to the Bar regarding her handling of the funds.

The State Bureau of Investigation is also probing any potential criminal element to her handling of $20,000 paid to her by another client for services not completed before she closed her law practice.

Most recently, the State Board of Elections issued thousands of dollars in fines against Boseman for failing to file campaign finance reports for several years. Boseman paid the fines following WECT and WHQR’s report earlier this month.

Asked if she had anything to say about Zapple’s email, Boseman responded, “Only that Rob [Zapple] just lost my vote.”

WECT also reached out to the New Hanover County Democratic Party to see what her own party thinks of the allegations, and Chairman Andre Brown responded with the following statement.

“We have been made aware of the allegations that have been levelled against Chair Boseman. We are all held accountable for the actions we take and for the decisions that we make and Chair Boseman is no exception. However, it would be premature to comment more fully without a final determination made by the authorities.

In 2018, our annual Unity Banquet was cancelled due to Hurricane Florence and its aftermath. The NHCDP leadership at that time made the decision to disperse the funds from ticket sales to all Democratic candidates equally. Hence, Chair Boseman, who was also a candidate at that time, was one of the recipients. The party has not financially contributed to Ms. Boseman’s 2022 campaign or to any other Democratic candidate in this Primary.

Commissioner Rob Zapple and Travis Robinson are Democratic primary candidates for New Hanover County Commissioners as well and it is important that they be acknowledged and supported aside from commenting on Chair Boseman. New Hanover County voters will have the final say in who governs them. The NHCDP looks forward to the Primary Election and its results. We plan to continue to organize and advocate for the issues that our community cares about most and we fully intend to carry that momentum into the Fall and into Election Day in November.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and the Wilmington Police Department are searching for...
Law enforcement searching for armed man who fled from traffic stop
UPDATE: Two suspects still at large following shooting in Bladen County
Emergency crews responded to a house fire Tuesday afternoon in Hampstead.
UPDATE: No injuries confirmed at house fire in Hampstead
The name of the victim has not been identified at this time.
One person killed in heavy equipment accident in Bladen County
According to the arrest warrants, the offenses occurred between September 2015 and April 2022.
Sheriffs arrest man for allegedly raping 9-year-old child

Latest News

Wilmington Police officers putting down evidence markers after responding to a shot spotter...
Police investigating shots fired at Greenfield and South 12th Streets
Opera House Theatre Company will be presenting the performance of The Last Five Years.
Love is on the stage: ‘The Last Five Years’ is set to make its appearance in Wilmington
Don Betz, Bob Finan, and Terry Blackburn
Veterans prepare for Honor Flight from Wilmington to Washington, D.C.
On July 16, 2022, the 9-8-8 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number replaces the 10-digit...
$3.3 million grant will fund more mental health counselors for 988 calls
New Hanover County Chairwoman and former attorney Julia Olson-Boseman is facing several...
Commissioner says embattled Chairwoman ‘should be nowhere near elected office’