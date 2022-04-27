Senior Connect
Closing arguments wrapped up in Singletary trial

By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Closing arguments have finished in a Bladenboro man’s murder trial in Columbus County.

William Jocoby Singletary is accused of fatally shooting 19-year-old Monalisa McMillian during a domestic dispute in 2020.

The jury is scheduled to resume deliberations Thursday morning.

Officers were responding to a report of a domestic dispute in the 10000 block of James B. White Hwy South in the Williams Township community in April of 2020 when they found McMillian’s body near the roadway.

Investigators said that McMillian was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Singletary. A domestic dispute broke out between the two, and Singletary allegedly shot and killed McMillian.

