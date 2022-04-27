CFCC offers North Carolina high school graduates tuition coverage

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - CFCC is offering 2020, 2021, and 2022 North Carolina high school graduates to help cover tuition and degree or other fees through the North Carolina Longleaf Commitment Grant.

Money given through the grant will go directly to tuition and fees around transferring credits or towards a degree, and does not need to be repaid by eligible students.

The grant ensures full-time students will receive $700 to $2,800 per year while less than full-time students can receive partial funding. The program will provide eligible students up to two years until the spring semester of 2023.

“High school graduates have the exclusive opportunity to earn a degree from CFCC without accumulating student debt,” said CFCC President Jim Morton in a press release. “There is no better time to go to college than now; this type of grant for students is rare.”

To learn more about eligibility requirements and the North Carolina Longleaf Commitment Grant, potential graduates can visit cfcc.edu.

