Bellamy Mansion Museum to host “Masters of Realism” exhibit

A painting by Robert Dance
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:55 AM EDT
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Bellamy Mansion Museum will be hosting the “Masters of Realism” exhibit from May 4 to June 18 and an artist meet and greet on May 27 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The exhibit will be open to viewing during museum hours: Monday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free admission is available at the mansion’s visitor center, and the museum is located at 503 Market Street. You can learn more by contacting Gareth Evans at gareth@bellamymansion.org or 910-251-3700.

The Masters of Realism exhibit flyer
Per a Bellamy release, the exhibit holds work from artists Joe Seme and Robert Dance. Seme’s artistic career began in 1973, and he has since won various awards including the Ducks Unlimited “Artist of the Year” in multiple states. Last year, his book “A Short Season with Ernie: A Memoir” was released.

Southport Geraniums by Joe Seme
Dance was born in Tokyo and is known for his illustration and design work for companies such as General Electric, BB&T and Hewlett-Packard. He also has illustrated for books and magazines such as “The World Of” series for J.B. Lippincott and poetry collections.

