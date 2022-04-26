Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

What you need to know if you plan to vote early in primary elections

File Photo
File Photo(MGN)
By Anna Austin Boyers
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - You have a chance to make your voice heard in the 2022 primary elections.

Early voting starts Thursday in North Carolina, and anyone who missed the deadline to register can do it during the 17-day early voting period.

This year’s election will look a little different than the 2020 election. The biggest change, the absentee mailing ballots process.

“The big change this year from 2020 is with absentee by mail voting,” said Brunswick County Director of Elections Sarah LaVere. “In 2020, you only had to have one witness for your absentee ballot. And that was just for the 2020 general election. We are back now to you need two witnesses or a notary public.”

Another change in this year’s election, many of the restrictions put in place during the pandemic won’t be seen this time around.

Polls across North Carolina are not requiring masks or social distancing for voters or poll workers.

LaVere says, since the election in 2020 left many voters skeptical of the integrity of the system, it’s important for people to know the work that is done behind the scenes.

“We test everything,” she said. “And then we have a good chain of custody showing that it hasn’t been tampered with before it gets put out in the polling place. We do post election audits so hand eye count for two voting places to make sure that the results we released match what we reported on election night.”

Speculation about the fairness of the system has taken its toll on board of elections too, she says.

“I think just all of the speculation definitely makes our job more difficult,” said LaVere. “Just because people don’t take the time to find out what is going on or what’s happening. They just hear something and they take it for fact.”

If you’re planning on voting early, you don’t need a photo ID.

You will need to provide your name, address, and party affiliation since it is a primary election.

For more information on early voting location’s in your county, click here.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Brooks
Two arrests made in connection to Northwest double homicide
Wilmington Police working to identify body found along the Cape Fear River
UPDATE: Man who jumped in Cape Fear River identified
Pender County Sheriff's Office
Pender Co. deputy injured during pursuit
21-year-old Myles Fulmore was taken into custody on Thursday.
21-year-old flees deputies, arrested for controlled substances and possession of a firearm
McCrae Dowless listens during the NCSBE evidentiary hearing into voting irregularities in the...
McCrae Dowless, at center of NC-9 scandal, dies of cancer

Latest News

The sculpture is a stylized dove, which symbolizes a beacon of hope for the people in the...
JUST US youth program revitalized by UNCW and the Harrelson Center
The UNCW Seahawks will be headed to the NCAA tennis tournament following their win against Elon...
UNCW men’s tennis team wins CAA championship
Honor Flight Cape Fear Area’s inaugural flight will carry 75 veterans and their volunteer...
Cape Fear Area hub prepares for Honor Flight from ILM
The City of Wilmington continues to work on making the city more pedestrian and bicycle...
Greenville Loop Road mixed-use trails underway, some construction starting this fall