What you need to know if you plan to vote early in primary elections

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - You have a chance to make your voice heard in the 2022 primary elections.

Early voting starts Thursday in North Carolina, and anyone who missed the deadline to register can do it during the 17-day early voting period.

This year’s election will look a little different than the 2020 election. The biggest change, the absentee mailing ballots process.

“The big change this year from 2020 is with absentee by mail voting,” said Brunswick County Director of Elections Sarah LaVere. “In 2020, you only had to have one witness for your absentee ballot. And that was just for the 2020 general election. We are back now to you need two witnesses or a notary public.”

Another change in this year’s election, many of the restrictions put in place during the pandemic won’t be seen this time around.

Polls across North Carolina are not requiring masks or social distancing for voters or poll workers.

LaVere says, since the election in 2020 left many voters skeptical of the integrity of the system, it’s important for people to know the work that is done behind the scenes.

“We test everything,” she said. “And then we have a good chain of custody showing that it hasn’t been tampered with before it gets put out in the polling place. We do post election audits so hand eye count for two voting places to make sure that the results we released match what we reported on election night.”

Speculation about the fairness of the system has taken its toll on board of elections too, she says.

“I think just all of the speculation definitely makes our job more difficult,” said LaVere. “Just because people don’t take the time to find out what is going on or what’s happening. They just hear something and they take it for fact.”

If you’re planning on voting early, you don’t need a photo ID.

You will need to provide your name, address, and party affiliation since it is a primary election.

