Law enforcement searching for armed man who fled from traffic stop

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and the Wilmington Police Department are searching for an armed person Tuesday afternoon in the 300 block of S. College Road, according to a tweet from UNCW.(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Law enforcement is searching for a person who ran during a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon.

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, a man armed with a pistol fled after being pulled over in the 300 block of S. College Road.

Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in the search along with the SABLE helicopter and K-9 units.

As of 3 p.m., the suspect had not been taken into custody but Brewer says they are aware of his identity.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

