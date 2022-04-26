Law enforcement searching for armed man who fled from traffic stop

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Law enforcement is searching for a person who ran during a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon.

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, a man armed with a pistol fled after being pulled over in the 300 block of S. College Road.

Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in the search along with the SABLE helicopter and K-9 units.

As of 3 p.m., the suspect had not been taken into custody but Brewer says they are aware of his identity.

UNCW Alert: NHCSO and WPD are currently searching for an armed person in the area of 341 S. College Road. Avoid the Randall Drive corridor. — UNCW (@UNCWilmington) April 26, 2022

