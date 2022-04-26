Town of Carolina Beach approves employee wage increase

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Carolina Beach Town Council approved a one-time market rate salary increase for all employees in a unanimous vote at a budget workshop meeting Tuesday.

According to the news release, the salary adjustments will bring pay rates in line with the current market as follows:

“Effective June 1st, employees in pay grades 12-17 will receive a 10% pay increase, while those in pay grades 18-26 will receive a 9% increase. Staff that are in pay grade 27 and above will receive an 8% increase effective July 1st.”

During the workshop council members and management had expressed concern about attracting quality candidates and agreed that competitive wages would help attract and retain a quality workforce.

Click here for more information about Town of Carolina Beach employee compensation.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.