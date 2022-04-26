Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Testimony continues in trial for the murder of Terry Greenwood

Aaron Stephens is accused of murdering Terry Greenwood
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Testimony continues in the trial for Aaron Stephens, who is accused of murdering Terry Greenwood in 2017.

Hells Angels gang member indicted on new charges in Monkey Junction killing

Stephens is suspected of killing Greenwood after the victim was found dead with 8 stab wounds and a shot to the face. Prosecutors say that the two got in an argument over Stephens’ wife.

“Everybody loved Terry and that’s it,” said Jordan, the owner of Coat of Arms Lounge where Greenwood visited regularly. “You never plan to be sitting up somewhere the next day talking about a guy that made such an impact on your life, but I guess that’s just a part of life that all of us have to come to understanding, that you lose important people everyday.”

Friends remember Monkey Junction murder victim

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Greensboro helped arrest Christopher Banks, 20, of Leland who is in jail under no bond
More arrests to come in gang-related double murder
According to the arrest warrants, the offenses occurred between September 2015 and April 2022.
Sheriffs arrest man for allegedly raping 9-year-old child
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and the Wilmington Police Department are searching for...
Law enforcement searching for armed man who fled from traffic stop
Pender County Sheriff's Office
Pender Co. deputy injured during pursuit
Emergency crews responded to a house fire Tuesday afternoon in Hampstead.
UPDATE: No injuries confirmed at house fire in Hampstead

Latest News

East Arcadia Volunteer Fire Department
East Arcadia Fire Department’s doors open once again
The name of the victim has not been identified at this time.
One person killed in heavy equipment accident in Bladen County
New Hanover County School Board candidates meet in town hall forum
New Hanover County School Board candidates meet in town hall forum
Carla Bromstead is hoping to raise money through DonorsChoose so she can purchase whiteboard...
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants standing stools and whiteboards for a “thinking classroom”
NEA: Average teacher pay in NC sank by $700 last year, ranks 38th nationally