Testimony continues in trial for the murder of Terry Greenwood

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Testimony continues in the trial for Aaron Stephens, who is accused of murdering Terry Greenwood in 2017.

Stephens is suspected of killing Greenwood after the victim was found dead with 8 stab wounds and a shot to the face. Prosecutors say that the two got in an argument over Stephens’ wife.

“Everybody loved Terry and that’s it,” said Jordan, the owner of Coat of Arms Lounge where Greenwood visited regularly. “You never plan to be sitting up somewhere the next day talking about a guy that made such an impact on your life, but I guess that’s just a part of life that all of us have to come to understanding, that you lose important people everyday.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.