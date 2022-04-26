NC Treasurer presents $9,901 check for unclaimed property to March of Dimes of NC

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell came to Wilmington Tuesday with a check in his hand. He presented the check for more than $9,900 to the March of Dimes of North Carolina, for unclaimed property the agency had in the nccash.com website at the treasurer’s office. MODNC Executive Director Kelly Glantz said she found out about the unexpected funding about a week ago, through a phone call from someone on Treasurer Folwell’s staff.

“This money is really going to come in handy,” Glantz said. “As most people know, so many families struggled during COVID, and donations to our organization are down. We anticipate using these funds to help families in the NICU (neonatal intensive care unit). I actually met with a local physician yesterday who said fifteen percent of local babies spend time in the NICUs in this area. That may be just one day, one week, one month. There’s babies that spend up to six to nine months in the NICU, so these funds will go to help those programs within the area.”

Glantz said about half of the unclaimed property, in the form of checks and deposits, came from the agency’s former office in Wilmington, which closed prior to the pandemic. She learned from Treasurer Folwell’s office that the March of Dimes of North Carolina had other property that had gone unclaimed, and it was all put together for today’s check presentation.

“There are tens of millions of dollars sitting at nccash.com,” Treasurer Folwell said. “Your viewers should go there and check their name, maiden name, kids, parents, church, non-profit, even their business name. We have smashed all records this year, thanks to stations like WECT in getting the word out. We’re on a pace to send out $100 million dollars this year and get it back in the hands of the rightful owners.”

Treasurer Folwell stressed that his office does not charge to check for unclaimed property. He warned individuals to be wary of websites or organizations wanting to charge a fee to perform this service that can be done for free.

“Every state has the equivalent of this,” he said. “Make sure you go to the official websites of these states so that people don’t try to charge you for something we don’t charge anything for at the treasurer’s office.

To learn more about the state’s unclaimed property program, called nccash.com, click here.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.