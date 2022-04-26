Senior Connect
Trial underway for Columbus County murder suspect

By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Tuesday marks the second day of the jury selection for the trial of Jocoby Singletary according to 15th District DA John David.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Singletary with the murder 19-year-old Monalisa McMillian in 2020. According to the allegations, the murder happened after a domestic dispute between McMillian and Singletary in a car in the Williams Township community.

Authorities also say that McMillian sustained other injuries from the encounter.

