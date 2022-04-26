Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Mom charged after baby nearly dies from starvation, sheriff’s office says

The Baker County Sheriff’s Office said Haylee Kent, 21, was charged with multiple counts of...
The Baker County Sheriff’s Office said Haylee Kent, 21, was charged with multiple counts of child neglect with and without great bodily harm.(Baker County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Gray News) – A 21-year-old mother in Florida is facing charges after her baby nearly died from starvation because she found feeding the child “annoying,” according to officials.

The Baker County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that Haylee Kent was charged with multiple counts of child neglect with and without great bodily harm.

The investigation began when Kent’s grandmother took the baby to the hospital April 6 after she noticed that he was severely underweight. Medical staff notified the sheriff’s office that the child was “gravely ill due to life-threatening starvation.”

Hospital staff said the 8-month-old child was the average weight of a 2-month-old. The baby also had a skull fracture.

According to the Baker County Sheriff’s Office, Kent did not visit her baby at the hospital, and she did not cooperate with authorities during their investigation.

Several days later, Kent agreed to meet with detectives. They said Kent admitted that she felt the way her child needed to be fed was “sometimes annoying,” so she opted not to feed him.

Detectives said they discovered the child had suffered a pattern of neglect since the day he was born, including a lack of necessary medical attention, malnourishment and failure to provide a safe home environment. Kent was arrested April 19.

The sheriff’s office said despite the sad circumstances, the child is now recovering, gaining weight and has been placed in foster care.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Greensboro helped arrest Christopher Banks, 20, of Leland who is in jail under no bond
More arrests to come in gang-related double murder
According to the arrest warrants, the offenses occurred between September 2015 and April 2022.
Sheriffs arrest man for allegedly raping 9-year-old child
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and the Wilmington Police Department are searching for...
Law enforcement searching for armed man who fled from traffic stop
Pender County Sheriff's Office
Pender Co. deputy injured during pursuit
Emergency crews responded to a house fire Tuesday afternoon in Hampstead.
UPDATE: No injuries confirmed at house fire in Hampstead

Latest News

A survey finds half of U.S. parents are financially supporting their adult children.
Half of US parents financially support their adult children, survey finds
East Arcadia Volunteer Fire Department
East Arcadia Fire Department’s doors open once again
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., responds to reporters at the Capitol in...
House 1/6 panel wants to hear from McCarthy after new audio
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm delivers a press conference on Monday, April 25, 2022....
Suspect arrested in Wisconsin homicide investigation
There is not much left of Novotoshkivka, a small village in eastern Ukraine, new drone video...
US urges more arms for Ukraine amid fears of expanding war