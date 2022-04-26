Senior Connect
JUST US youth program revitalized by UNCW and the Harrelson Center

The sculpture is a stylized dove, which symbolizes a beacon of hope for the people in the...
The sculpture is a stylized dove, which symbolizes a beacon of hope for the people in the community who seek the support and resources offered at The Harrelson Center.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW’s Office of Institutional Diversity and Inclusion and The Harrelson Center are collaborating on a program called JUST US that started during the pandemic to help students express empathy through art.

Middle-schoolers from several programs will partake in activities that include creating paper tissue quilts, gathering each group’s quilt and forming them into a community quilt to help students form and develop a greater sense of empathy, a standard that is based off of the culmination of the AIDS quilt.

“By explicitly teaching students to be more conscious of other people’s feelings, we can create a more accepting and respectful school community,” Dr. Janna Robertson, the developer of the JUST US curriculum, stated in a news release.

Over fifteen programs will create their quilt panels in April and deliver them to program organizers on April 30 to combine them, and the quilt will be on display on May 1 at 3:30 p.m. in the atrium of the Watson College of Education.

