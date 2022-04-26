Give the gift of life: two opportunities to give blood this week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two blood drives are being held in Wilmington this week: one at UNCW, April 27; another at Novant Health’s New Hanover Regional Medical Center (NHRMC), April 28. Both are open to the public.

Executive Director of American Red Cross of the Cape Fear Area James Jarvis said in a news release that support is needed to replenish critical blood supplies.

“Our blood supply remains vulnerable as we move into the late spring when travel will pick up, resulting in more traffic accidents and other unfortunate events.”

The UNCW blood drive takes place at the Warwick Center on Wednesday from 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

On Thursday, April 28, the blood drive is in the James Walker Room at NHRMC from 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Click here to make an appointment or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

