Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: week’s best storm chance arriving

Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. morning, Apr. 26, 2022...
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:16 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! As a cold front approaches the Cape Fear Region Tuesday, sunshine will team with balmy southwest breezes to bring another round of temperatures in the 80s on the mainland and 70s closer to the 68-degree surf.

Though rain is not a guarantee for every single backyard, this cold front could spark a stray shower or gusty storm by the afternoon and possibly even better-organized storm lines by evening. Please keep an eye to the western sky and your WECT Weather App.

Post-front, expect a drier and cooler conditions for the middle and latter parts of the week with daytime temperatures in the 60s and 70s - as opposed to 80s - and nighttime readings in the 40s and 50s. An anomalous late-season frost looks highly unlikely.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App!

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Greensboro helped arrest Christopher Banks, 20, of Leland who is in jail under no bond
More arrests to come in gang-related double murder
Pender County Sheriff's Office
Pender Co. deputy injured during pursuit
According to the arrest warrants, the offenses occurred between September 2015 and April 2022.
Sheriffs arrest man for allegedly raping 9-year-old child
Christopher Brooks
Two arrests made in connection to Northwest double homicide
John Dwayne Henry, 55
Wrightsville Beach PD searching for man to confirm his safety

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. morning, Apr. 26, 2022...
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. morning, Apr. 26, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, April 25, 2022
First Alert Forecast: cooling off into midweek, much-needed rain opportunity
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, April 25, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, April 25, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. afternoon, Apr. 25, 2022...
First Alert Forecast: warm to cool, brief rain opportunity