First Alert Forecast: week’s best storm chance arriving

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! As a cold front approaches the Cape Fear Region Tuesday, sunshine will team with balmy southwest breezes to bring another round of temperatures in the 80s on the mainland and 70s closer to the 68-degree surf.

Late Tuesday continues to look like the next chance for [why does the] rain [always miss my house?] Keep an eye to the western sky and stay alert with your WECT Weather App, friends! pic.twitter.com/chUhWOY4cm — Gannon Medwick (@medwick) April 26, 2022

Though rain is not a guarantee for every single backyard, this cold front could spark a stray shower or gusty storm by the afternoon and possibly even better-organized storm lines by evening. Please keep an eye to the western sky and your WECT Weather App.

Temperatures started in the 60s Tuesday. Upon the passage of a cold front, some cooler mornings are on the way. Frost is no concern, though. pic.twitter.com/BghmOAy1MU — Gannon Medwick (@medwick) April 26, 2022

Post-front, expect a drier and cooler conditions for the middle and latter parts of the week with daytime temperatures in the 60s and 70s - as opposed to 80s - and nighttime readings in the 40s and 50s. An anomalous late-season frost looks highly unlikely.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

