UPDATE: No injuries confirmed at house fire in Hampstead

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - Multiple emergency crews responded to a house fire on Williams Store Road around noon Tuesday in Hampstead.

According to Pender County EMS and Fire Chief Danny Grafius the combination of today’s heat and debris in and around the house made tackling the fire difficult.

“You have to stay on top of your hydration and make sure your people are getting rehab right. We had EMS here with us — that’s the reason we called for additional resources from Onslow and Surf City as well as New Hanover, just for the manpower because it was such a labor-intensive fire,” Grafius said.

The fire was brought under control by shortly after 3 p.m.

Grafius says another reason the fire was so difficult to fight is because of the debris in and around the home.

“Once all the companies got on scene it just became a labor-intensive fire,” said Grafius. “A lot of debris inside the house and outside the house, so a lot of overhaul took place. Any kind of stuff you can do away with with so it’s not an obstacle for yourself or the emergency service personnel coming, that’s always something that could be addressed.”

No injuries were reported; however, damage from the fire has left the house not livable. A shed was also damaged by the fire.

Crews from Pender, New Hanover and Onslow counties responded to the scene.

