COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants standing stools and whiteboards for a “thinking classroom”

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Carla Bromstead wants to transform her math and science classroom into a space that maximizes movement and collaboration. She’s teaches grades 6-8 at Cape Fear Center for Inquiry. She’s hoping to purchase whiteboards and standing stools through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding.

“The whiteboards allow students to be grouped in trios, while visually learning from and with others by problem solving collaboratively daily,” Bromstead says on her DonorsChoose page. “The stools then transform the classroom into a standing work space during Science exploration class for LABs, projects, and STEAM/STEM opportunities. Our students are so amazing at taking an inquiry idea and running with it, and this classroom setup will really make it possible for them to go even further.”

Ms. Bromstead needs $651. Once her project is fully funded, DonorsChoose will purchase the whiteboard and stools and deliver them to the school.

If you would like to donate to Ms. Bromstead’s project, click here.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.