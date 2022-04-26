Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants standing stools and whiteboards for a “thinking classroom”

COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants standing stools and whiteboards for a “thinking classroom”
By Frances Weller
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Carla Bromstead wants to transform her math and science classroom into a space that maximizes movement and collaboration. She’s teaches grades 6-8 at Cape Fear Center for Inquiry. She’s hoping to purchase whiteboards and standing stools through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding.

“The whiteboards allow students to be grouped in trios, while visually learning from and with others by problem solving collaboratively daily,” Bromstead says on her DonorsChoose page. “The stools then transform the classroom into a standing work space during Science exploration class for LABs, projects, and STEAM/STEM opportunities. Our students are so amazing at taking an inquiry idea and running with it, and this classroom setup will really make it possible for them to go even further.”

Ms. Bromstead needs $651. Once her project is fully funded, DonorsChoose will purchase the whiteboard and stools and deliver them to the school.

If you would like to donate to Ms. Bromstead’s project, click here.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Greensboro helped arrest Christopher Banks, 20, of Leland who is in jail under no bond
More arrests to come in gang-related double murder
According to the arrest warrants, the offenses occurred between September 2015 and April 2022.
Sheriffs arrest man for allegedly raping 9-year-old child
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and the Wilmington Police Department are searching for...
Law enforcement searching for armed man who fled from traffic stop
Pender County Sheriff's Office
Pender Co. deputy injured during pursuit
Emergency crews responded to a house fire Tuesday afternoon in Hampstead.
UPDATE: No injuries confirmed at house fire in Hampstead

Latest News

East Arcadia Volunteer Fire Department
East Arcadia Fire Department’s doors open once again
The name of the victim has not been identified at this time.
One person killed in heavy equipment accident in Bladen County
New Hanover County School Board candidates meet in town hall forum
New Hanover County School Board candidates meet in town hall forum
Carla Bromstead is hoping to raise money through DonorsChoose so she can purchase whiteboard...
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants standing stools and whiteboards for a “thinking classroom”
NEA: Average teacher pay in NC sank by $700 last year, ranks 38th nationally