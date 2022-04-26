Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Child prodigy: 13-year-old set to graduate with bachelor’s degree this year

Elliott Tanner, right, is set to graduate in May with a Bachelor's in Science at just 13 years...
Elliott Tanner, right, is set to graduate in May with a Bachelor's in Science at just 13 years old.(KARE)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN/KARE) – Call him young Sheldon.

A 13-year-old whiz kid in Minnesota is about to graduate college.

Elliott Tanner is getting his Bachelor of Science in physics in May from the University of Minnesota. He minored in math.

Elliott’s mom says he started reading, without being taught, and doing math at age three.

He started community college at age nine and earned an associate’s degree two years later.

In a 2019 interview, he said he wants to understand the deepest secrets of the universe.

Now that he’s finished his undergrad, Elliott is continuing on at U of M, where he starts a PhD program in the fall.

He didn’t get financial aid or a tuition waiver, so friends and family are raising money for his tuition.

Elliott wants to be a high-energy theoretical physicist, and hopes to become a professor at U of M.

Copyright 2022 KARE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Brooks
Two arrests made in connection to Northwest double homicide
Wilmington Police working to identify body found along the Cape Fear River
UPDATE: Man who jumped in Cape Fear River identified
Pender County Sheriff's Office
Pender Co. deputy injured during pursuit
21-year-old Myles Fulmore was taken into custody on Thursday.
21-year-old flees deputies, arrested for controlled substances and possession of a firearm
McCrae Dowless listens during the NCSBE evidentiary hearing into voting irregularities in the...
McCrae Dowless, at center of NC-9 scandal, dies of cancer

Latest News

This image provided by the Nebraska State Patrol shows smoke from a wildfire, Saturday, April...
Wildfires tear across several states, driven by high winds
Video shows children ducking for cover as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North...
Gunfire interrupts youth baseball game in South Carolina
Drone video shows destruction in Horenka, Ukraine, on April 24, 2022, the day that marks two...
Russia hits faraway targets; diplomat warns of risk of WWIII
Source: Blake Ferguson
RAW VIDEO: Gunfire interrupts youth baseball game in N. Charleston
Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk reaches deal to acquire Twitter for approximately $44B.
Elon Musk to buy Twitter for $44B and take it private