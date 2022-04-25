Senior Connect
Wrightsville Beach PD searching for man to confirm his safety

The Wrightsville Beach Police Department is searching for John Dwayne Henry to conduct a welfare check.
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wrightsville Beach Police Department is searching for John Dwayne Henry to conduct a welfare check.

“He is a 55-year-old white male. Mr. Henry is believed to be staying in the Wilmington area. If you know his whereabouts, please contact the Wrightsville Beach Police Department at 910-256-7945 or 910-452-6120,” writes the WBPD in a release.

