Wrightsville Beach PD searching for man to confirm his safety
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wrightsville Beach Police Department is searching for John Dwayne Henry to conduct a welfare check.
“He is a 55-year-old white male. Mr. Henry is believed to be staying in the Wilmington area. If you know his whereabouts, please contact the Wrightsville Beach Police Department at 910-256-7945 or 910-452-6120,” writes the WBPD in a release.
