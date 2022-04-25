Senior Connect
UNCW men's tennis team wins CAA championship

UNCW men’s tennis team wins CAA championship
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The UNCW Seahawks will be headed to the NCAA Men’s Tennis Championship following their win against Elon University. This match marks the team’s fourth CAA championship win in the past five years.

UNCW defeated Elon on Sunday, April 24 with a final score of 4-2. For now, the team waits to learn who they will face at their first game of the NCAA Division I Men’s Tennis Championship on May 7.

“We had some tough moments throughout the year, but I’m really proud of how the guys stayed the course and persevered. You just don’t see two freshmen roll into the conference tournament and put in the kind of performance they did,” Head Coach Mait DuBois said in a UNCW Sports release.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

