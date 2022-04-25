Siddle gets bump in supplemental income with contract extension

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW men’s basketball coach Takayo Siddle will make at least $500,000 in each of the next five years after signing a contract extension last month.

According to the contract addendum, Siddle will continue to make $300,000 in base salary in each of the five years. But he will see an increase in his supplement pay to $200,000 annually over the life of the contract, which runs through March 31, 2027.

Under the previous contract, Siddle earned $75,000 in supplement income in his first year with the Seahawks with increasing increments of $25,000.

He also can earn bonuses for the following achievements:

$5,000 for APR annual score over 960.

$25,000 for each NCAA postseason tournament game played. (A $10,000 increase over the previous amount)

$15,000 for a regular season CAA championship, including a first-place tie. (A $5,000 increase over the previous amount)

$15,000 for an at-large NIT bid.

$25,000 for a CAA Tournament championship.

$15,000 for a top-60 NCAA net ranking as of Selection Sunday.

$5,000 for 2,000 season tickets sold or $10,000 for 2,500 season tickets sold.

After leading the Seahawks to a 7-10 record in the his first season, Siddle guided the team to a 27-9 mark last season, culminating in a CBI championship.

