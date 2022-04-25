Sheriffs arrest man for allegedly raping 9-year-old child

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Friday, April 22, for allegedly raping a minor.

Danny Matthew Goodman, a 54-year-old from Bolivia, Brunswick County, was charged with Rape of a Child by an Adult and Indecent Liberties with Child for the alleged offenses which began in September 2015 when the victim was nine years old.

According to the arrest warrants, the offenses occurred between September 2015 and April 2022.

Goodman is being held in the Brunswick County Detention Center under a secured $500,000 bond.

