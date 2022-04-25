Senior Connect
NHC seeks public input for proposed public transportation sales tax
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A public hearing will be held to hear comments about a proposed quarter-cent transportation sales tax during the NHC Board of Commissioners meeting scheduled for May 2.

Following a presentation by the Chief Financial Officer Lisa Wurtzbacher at a meeting of the New Hanover County Commission March 21, 2020, commissioners voted to move forward with adding this tax to the November ballot.

“This sales tax would apply to residents and visitors who make purchases in New Hanover County, and would be equal to an individual spending an additional penny for every $4 spent,” said Wurtzbacher.

As per the news release, “Over 10 years, the proposed sales tax could generate an estimated $144 million and would apply to goods purchased in New Hanover County, meaning that the tax would also apply to visitors and residents alike. Some items, like groceries, gas, and prescriptions are excluded, and the tax would equate to 25 cents for every $100 spent on eligible items.”

The proposed tax would by used to improve, enhance, or expand public transportation and infrastructure needed to provide better connectivity and strengthen quality of life in the community. This could include additional multi-use trails, safer crosswalks, and sidewalks.

Other possible uses include expansion of Wave Transit’s service hours and routes; improvement of transit times and flexible, on-demand microtransit services; investment in zero-emission vehicles and greener technology; provision of innovative programs for student transportation and on-board wi-fi; and anything else that will help residents commute to work, school, or businesses without having to use a car.

Rail realignment is also something that could benefit from the tax, relocating freight rail lines away from densely populated areas of Wilmington.

Before a final decision is made about whether or not to include the quarter-cent sales tax on the November ballot for the voters to decide on, the Commissioners will hear from the community.

The public may attend the meeting May 2 at 4 p.m. at the New Hanover County Courthouse, 24 North 3rd Street, Room 301, or watch the meeting live on NHCTV.com, YouTube, and Spectrum Cable channel 13.

